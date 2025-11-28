Fire destroys a Rhinelander area home on Thanksgiving morning

Fire consumed a Rhinelander area home on Thanksgiving Morning.

The Pine Lake Fire Department says they were called out at 5:38 a.m. to a structure fire on Lakeshore Drive.

There were several small explosions during the firefighting effort, and some additional help was called in from area departments.

The owner was treated for some minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Both of the owner’s dogs made it out of the house.

Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.

Automatic aid was received from Pelican FD and Stella FD.

Newbold FD, Crescent FD, Three Lakes FD, Fire Dist Alpha also responded.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department and Ambulance along with WPS assisted on scene.