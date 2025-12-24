A year of community, resilience, and connection

Lakeside patio show with Dig Deep at Nicolet College

As 2025 comes to a close, it’s impossible not to reflect on what a meaningful year it’s been for WXPR. While the year brought real challenges, it also revealed something far more powerful: the incredible way our community showed up. You were there with encouragement and generosity at events, around town, and alongside us across the Northwoods. That connection reminded us just how much WXPR means to this community.

Local stories that matter

At a time when local journalism matters more than ever, our newsroom continued doing what it does best—telling the stories of the Northwoods. I’m continually amazed by the thoughtfulness and impact of that reporting. We grew partnerships, reached new listeners, and covered the issues that matter most across our region, from healthcare and the economy to the environment, culture, and everyday life.

We’re sharing a roundup of some of our favorite stories from 2025, airing December 26 through January 3. We hope you enjoy this look back and that these stories serve as a reminder of just how important local journalism can be.

Sydney Kuckkan Katie Thoresen with Mike Romportl of Lights of the Northwoods

A year of music and community

WXPR has always known how to throw a good party, and this year was no exception. Two moments truly stood out: our Open Air Waves Summer Concert with Webb Wilder at ArtStart, presented with our friends at Music Makes a Difference, and our patio concert at Nicolet College with Dig Deep. Thanks to you, these gatherings became true celebrations of music and community.

Beyond concerts, we brought WXPR out into the Northwoods, meeting listeners, sharing stories, and seeing firsthand the role this station plays in people’s lives. Those conversations are a big reason why we love what we do.

Open Airwaves Summer Concert with Webb Wilder

News Director Katie Thoresen and Development Director Phoebe Spier

Small team, big heart

WXPR runs on a tiny but mighty staff, alongside some of the most dedicated volunteers you’ll find anywhere. From hosting shows and reporting to fundraising, engineering, and representing WXPR at events, they gave everything they had this year. I am endlessly grateful for each of them and for the heart, creativity, and care they bring to this station every single day.

Crossroads Cafe Host Dawn Edwards with Director of Membership and Marketing Eileen Daniel

WXPR volunteers and staff at the WXPR holiday party

Looking back and looking ahead

As we head into 2026, we’re energized by what’s ahead and the momentum we’re building together. We’ll continue bringing you the music and news you rely on, while finding new ways to show up for—and connect with—the Northwoods. Over the coming days, our staff will be taking some time to rest and recharge during the holidays, returning refreshed and ready for the year ahead.

Thank you for being part of WXPR. Your support and belief in local public radio make all of this possible, and we’re grateful to step into the new year together.

