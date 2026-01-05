Maduro and wife plead not guilty to narco-terrorism charges

Updated January 5, 2026 at 12:55 PM CST

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and his wife, politician and attorney Cilia Flores, made their first court appearance at a federal court in New York City Monday afternoon, when they both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Maduro is facing charges of narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine-importation conspiracy and weapons charges. Flores and other senior Venezuelan officials, including Maduro's son, are also facing charges.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein is overseeing the proceedings. Monday's hearing lasted less than an hour, with both Maduro and Flores submitting their pleas.

It's one of the first times the now-former head of the Venezuelan state has been seen publicly since the U.S. attacked Caracas, captured Maduro and his wife, and brought them to the U.S. over the weekend to face charges.

Maduro greeted people in the courtroom with "Happy New Year" as he entered.

During the proceedings, he introduced himself as the president of Venezuela as well as a prisoner of war. Flores introduced herself as first lady of Venezuela. Her right eye appeared swollen and her forehead was bandaged in what may be injuries sustained during the U.S. military operation.

A heckler stood up in court to say, "You will pay in the name of the Venezuelan people." Maduro turned to face him and responded, "I am a man of God." The next court date is March 17.

Outside the courtroom, crowds gathered and emotions were high. Protesters played drums and sang the Venezuelan national anthem. Some who opposed the Trump administration's actions demanded the U.S. release Maduro. Others decried harsh conditions for Venezuelans under Maduro.

Maduro and Flores were captured in their Caracas compound in a surprise U.S. military operation Saturday.

The same day, the U.S. Justice Department released a 25-page indictment that accuses Maduro and his allies of importing thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S. with protection from Venezuelan law enforcement. It alleges Maduro provided drug traffickers with diplomatic passports and partnered with drug cartels to send cocaine to the U.S. via points in the Caribbean and Central America. The indictment claims Maduro began drug trafficking into the U.S. as early as 1999.

In a post on X this past weekend, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote that Maduro and his wife "will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts."

If convicted, Maduro and his wife could face life in prison.

Maduro is being represented by Barry J. Pollack, a leading trial attorney in the U.S. whose high-profile clients include Julian Assange and Enron executives. Flores is being defended by Mark Donnelly, a Houston-based attorney that specializes in white collar criminal defense.

Both attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the proceedings or on the government's case against their clients.

This is a developing story.

