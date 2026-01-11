Historic upset in English soccer's FA Cup as Macclesfield beat holders Crystal Palace

In what may be the biggest upset in the long history of English soccer's FA Cup, sixth-tier non-league team Macclesfield FC stunned defending champions Crystal Palace with a 2-1 victory in the third round on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the country's much-loved sport.

At their modest Moss Rose ground, Macclesfield — who sit 117 places below Crystal Palace in the English football pyramid — took a surprise lead shortly before half time, when captain Paul Dawson scored.

Early in the second half, forward Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled that advantage with a composed finish, igniting jubilant celebrations among the home supporters.

Palace, who lifted the FA Cup for the first time in their club's history last May, managed a late consolation from Yeremy Pino's free kick, but it proved too little, too late.

The result marks the first time in 117 years that a side from outside the major national leagues has eliminated the reigning FA Cup holders — the last being Crystal Palace themselves when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers back in 1909.

Statistically, the gap of five divisions between the two clubs makes this the most improbable "giant-killing" moment in FA Cup history — a competition long cherished for its democratic magic, where amateur players can, on their day, topple the game's elite.

Following the win, Macclesfield FC — who are known as "the Silkmen" — posted on social media: "It's David who beat Goliath against all odds!" On the final whistle, cheering Macclesfield supporters crowded onto the pitch and lifted several of the players aloft.

For Macclesfield, a club that re-formed in 2020 after its previous incarnation was dissolved amid financial turmoil, the victory represents more than just soccer success for the local community.

The result comes less than a month after the tragic death of Macclesfield player Ethan McLeod, who died in a car accident while travelling back from a National League North match at Bedford Town. After the victory, Macclesfield manager John Rooney said of McLeod: "he is definitely watching down on us today."

Rooney — who is the brother of famous ex-England footballer Wayne — said in an interview after the match: "I can't believe it, we never thought we would be in this position." He added: "I thought we were deserved winners. I couldn't be any prouder of the lads. I couldn't have asked any more of them and you can see the joy in them."

On Sunday, Macclesfield FC chairman Rob Smethurst said that after the win, the victorious team had been out "partying" until the early hours of the morning, and the town's bars were "absolutely full" with dancing fans.

The win sends Macclesfield into the FA Cup's fourth round and will undoubtedly be remembered alongside the most extraordinary stories in competition lore — not simply as a shock result, but as a moment that captured the imagination of football fans across the UK and beyond.

