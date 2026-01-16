Iran's supreme leader acknowledges thousands killed as pressure builds on clerical rule

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has acknowledged that "thousands" of people have been killed — some of them in what he called an "inhuman, savage manner" — during weeks of unrest across the country.

The rare public admission, which took place during a speech broadcast on state television, comes as international scrutiny of Iran's crackdown continues — and after Iranian officials had previously acknowledged significant casualties while blaming terrorists, foreign governments and intelligence agencies for fomenting unrest.

But human rights groups say the scale of violence has been far greater than authorities have — until now — admitted publicly.

The Norway-based organization Iran Human Rights estimates that more than 3,400 people have been killed nationwide since the protests began, while the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists in Iran group has also documented thousands of deaths and widespread arrests of demonstrators.

Economy sparked protests, then crackdown ensued

The unrest started in late December, sparked by economic hardship, then rapidly evolved into demands for the overthrow of Iran's clerical-led government. Protesters in multiple cities chanted against Khamenei, with some invoking the former monarchy during demonstrations.

Authorities responded with a sweeping security operation, deploying police, militia forces known as the Basij, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while simultaneously imposing severe restrictions on internet and mobile services.

Independent reporting from inside Iran was consequently limited, but state media aired footage of pro-government rallies and funerals for security personnel, alongside warnings of harsh punishment for those accused of attacking state institutions.

In recent days, protest activity has appeared to diminish in visibility, particularly in major cities, as security forces maintained a heavy presence. Authorities said internet access has been partially restored, though activists report continued disruptions and surveillance.

Iran also announced it would not carry out mass executions of detained protesters following public concerns raised by President Trump, although rights groups warn that trials and death sentences remain a serious risk.

Despite the crackdown, opposition networks continue to document abuses, and the Iranian political opposition — much of it operating from outside the country — remains deeply fragmented, with no clear organizational structure that has appeared capable of coordinating nationwide action during the recent protests.

Opposition calls for international action

Against that backdrop, the son of the former shah, Reza Pahlavi, who describes himself as Iran's 'crown prince in exile,' used a Washington news conference Friday to renew calls for decisive international action against Iran's clerical leadership.

Pahlavi said sustained pressure could hasten the collapse of the Islamic Republic, which he described as a "hostile occupying force." Speaking after a video presentation showing graphic images from recent unrest, he said the Iranian people have continued to resist despite a severe crackdown and communications blackout.

He said he still believes President Trump's pledge that "help is on the way" is valid and called the president "a man of his word." At the same time, Pahlavi acknowledged uncertainty over the timing of any action, while insisting it was "never too late" for outside powers to intervene and both shorten the conflict and reduce the human cost.

Vahid Salemi / AP / AP A street vendor adjusts clothes for sale in downtown Tehran, Iran, on Friday.

Pahlavi urged governments to target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps by striking its leadership and command networks, intensifying sanctions, shutting down illicit oil shipping operations and expelling Iranian diplomats from Western capitals. He also called for expanded use of satellite internet systems to counter Iran's digital blackout.

He declined to confirm reports of meetings with senior U.S. officials, including whether he had spoken directly with Trump or White House envoy Steve Witkoff, instead calling the moment "sensitive." Privately, one of his advisers said Pahlavi has held discussions with senior members of Congress, largely Republican committee chairs. Publicly, Pahlavi said only that he intends to return to Iran when conditions allow.

Global responses and Washington's calculus

The United States has issued repeated warnings to Tehran, with President Trump publicly urging Iranians to continue protesting while threatening severe consequences if executions resume.

Washington has imposed additional economic penalties, including measures aimed at Iran's oil trade, and repositioned military assets in the region, possibly to signal a readiness for fresh strikes, after Trump warned of "very strong action" in a CBS News interview earlier this week.

At the United Nations, Iran's representatives accused the United States and Israel of interfering in domestic affairs — a charge both governments have denied.

In Europe, governments have summoned Iranian diplomats and condemned the use of lethal force against civilians, with senior EU officials describing the reported death toll as alarming.

Some European leaders have suggested the Iranian government's reliance on violence signals a growing instability at its heart."When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end," said German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on an official visit to India. "I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime."

