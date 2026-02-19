Venezuela approves amnesty that could release hundreds detained for political reasons

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's acting president on Thursday signed into law an amnesty bill that could lead to the release of politicians, activists, lawyers and many others, effectively acknowledging that the government has held hundreds of people in prison for political motivations.

The approval marks a stark turn for the South American nation, whose authorities have for decades denied holding any political prisoners. It is the latest policy reversal following last month's stunning U.S. military raid in the country's capital, Caracas, to capture then-President Nicolás Maduro.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who proposed the bill late last month, signed the measure into law hours after it was approved by the country's legislature.

She said during the signing that it showed that the country's political leaders were "letting go of a little intolerance and opening new avenues for politics in Venezuela."

People who consider their detained family members to be political prisoners call for their releases outside the United Nations office in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday Feb. 18, 2026.

The measure is expected to benefit opposition members, activists, human rights defenders, journalists and many others who were targeted by the ruling party. It is the latest policy shift for Venezuela, where the government has been quick to comply with orders from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, including last month's overhaul of the country's oil industry law.

The bill's purpose is to grant people "a general and full amnesty for crimes or offenses committed" during specific periods since 1999 that were marked by politically-driven conflicts in Venezuela, including "acts of politically motivated violence" in the context of the 2024 presidential election. The aftermath of that election led to protests and the arrest of more than 2,000 people, including minors.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, center, presides over a session debating an amnesty bill in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026.

The debate over the bill was suspended last week after lawmakers were unable to agree on some issues, including whether people who left the country to avoid detention can be granted amnesty, and laid bare the resistance from some ruling-party loyalists to seeing opposition members granted relief. Lawmakers on Thursday overcame the disagreement by allowing those abroad to have a lawyer seek amnesty on their behalf instead of forcing them to return to Venezuela to request the relief in person.

General amnesty has long been a central demand of Venezuela's opposition and human rights organizations, but they have viewed the proposal with cautious optimism and raised several concerns about eligibility and implementation.

"It's not perfect, but it's a great step forward," opposition lawmaker Nora Bracho said during the debate. "It will alleviate the suffering of many Venezuelans."

Venezuela-based prisoners' rights group Foro Penal estimates more than 600 people are in custody for political reasons.

In the days after Maduro's capture, Rodríguez's government announced it would release a significant number of prisoners. But relatives and human rights watchdogs have criticized the slow pace of releases. Foro Penal has tallied 448.

Families hoping for the release of their loved ones have spent days outside detention facilities. A few began a hunger strike on Saturday.

