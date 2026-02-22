A major winter storm hits the Northeast, with blizzard warnings in effect

Updated February 22, 2026 at 7:33 PM CST

Officials are warning those in the path of a dangerous winter storm to take precautions and heed warnings as blizzard conditions are impacting the East Coast through Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday said the storm will bring "heavy snow, high winds, blizzard conditions and coastal flooding across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast."

Cody Snell, a forecaster with the NWS Weather Prediction Center, said Sunday there could be at least 18 inches to 2 feet of snow along parts of the East Coast from New Jersey up through Massachusetts.

"That's where we're going to see the major impacts from snowfall with this system that includes heavy snowfall rates, which can reduce visibility and accumulate on roads very quickly tonight, into tomorrow morning," Snell said during a briefing on Sunday. "We're going to see the snowfall be very heavy and wet. … It's going to weigh down trees, power lines."

Winds with gusts from 40 to 70 mph from the New Jersey coast to New England are expected, which could lead to power outages, the NWS said on Sunday. Coastal flooding and erosion could also occur from Delaware to Cape Cod.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said public schools will be closed Monday and cautioned people to enjoy the snow safely once the worst of the storm ends.

"We haven't seen a storm like this in a decade. Some parts of the city could see up to 28in," Mamdani said in a social media post. "Please, stay inside if you can and if you see someone on the street in need of assistance, call 311."

A state of emergency has been declared in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Travel could be "dangerous or impossible" in areas including southeast Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Long Island, Rhode Island, and southeast Maine, according to the NWS.

A travel ban has been issued for New York City, in which all "bridges, highways, and streets will be closed to traffic from 9pm Sunday thru noon Monday," according to NYC Comptroller Mark Levine.

"No cars, trucks, scooters, or e-bikes. Limited exemptions for essential and emergency movement," Levine posted on social media Sunday. "Please take this seriously. Stay home if at all possible."

LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport on Sunday warned fliers that "significant travel impacts are expected" and to "check their flight status regularly with their airline before heading to the airport."

Portions of Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland are also expected to receive snow through Monday morning.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of preparedness in Maryland on Saturday.

More than 6,500 flights within, into and out of the U.S. have been delayed as of 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, according to FlightAware. More than 3,300 flights within, into and out of the U.S. have been canceled.

Amtrak also said on Sunday it adjusted some of its routes through Monday because of the winter storm. As of 8 p.m. ET Amtrak had canceled multiple evening trains going both north and south, to Boston and Washington, D.C.

NWS meteorologist Owen Shieh advised people to be cautious when shoveling because the snow will be "deceptively heavy."

"As you're clearing the driveways, please take care, take lots of breaks and don't overdo it when it comes to shoveling the snow," Shieh said during a briefing Sunday.

Shieh also warned that if someone becomes stranded during the storm to not leave their car. "To wander off in the middle of the storm would actually be more dangerous, and so please keep that in mind if emergency travel is necessary," Shieh said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Saturday urged people impacted by the storm to "avoid unnecessary travel, charge devices, stock up on essentials & be ready for power outages." The agency also said for people to follow directives from their local officials.

