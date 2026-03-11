Bam! Heat's Adebayo scores 83 points, 2nd only to Wilt Chamberlain in NBA history

MIAMI — It's Wilt, then Bam.

Bam Adebayo had a night for all time on Tuesday, with a point total second to only Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books. Adebayo scored 83 points, setting league marks for free throws made and attempted in a game for the Miami Heat in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards.

"An absolutely surreal night," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Obviously, we've been blessed to have been part of a lot of big moments in this arena. This one, it just happened. Moments happen and I'm grateful that we're all able to be a part of it and witness it."

Chamberlain's record of 100 points has stood since 1962. Kobe Bryant — one of Adebayo's basketball heroes — was No. 2 on the list with 81. Adebayo never thought he'd be in that club.

And then came a night he'll never forget.

"Wilt, me, then Kobe," Adebayo said. "It sounds crazy."

Adebayo's final numbers: 20 of 43 from the field, 36 of 43 from the foul line, 7 for 22 from 3-point range.

He was in tears as he hugged his mother, Marilyn Blount, before leaving the floor after the game. Emotions were kept in check, until then.

"For me, it was just remaining calm, remaining locked in and understanding that I can go for something special," Adebayo said. "I didn't think it was going to be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because like I said, man, to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered."

Adebayo's career high, before Monday, was 41.

That was passed by halftime.

"I looked at the stat sheet. It was pretty crazy: 40 shots, 40 free throws, 20 3s, that takes a lot of stamina, man," Houston star and Adebayo's USA Basketball teammate Kevin Durant said. "It takes a lot of energy to go out there and put those shots up and also make them, set a record, surpass Kobe as the second highest-scoring player in the history of the game. I mean, damn. Congrats to him. Huge, huge accomplishment, something we're going to be talking about forever."

Adebayo started with a 31-point first quarter and never stopped rolling. He was up to 43 at halftime, 62 by the end of the third quarter. And then came the fourth, when the milestones kept falling despite facing double-, triple- and what once appeared to be a quadruple-team from a Wizards defense that kept sending him to the foul line.

"BAM BAM BAM," former Heat forward LeBron James posted on social media. James had the Heat single-game record of 61 points, set on March 3, 2014. He's now No. 2 on the team list — by a wide margin.

The NBA's previous best this season was 56, by Nikola Jokic for Denver against Minnesota on Christmas night. The last player to have 62 points through three quarters was Bryant, who had exactly that many going into the fourth for the Los Angeles Lakers against Dallas on Dec. 20, 2005.

Adebayo got to the line 16 times in the fourth, and the game had some comical moments. The Heat made clear they kept wanting Adebayo to get the ball and get to the line, even in a blowout. The Wizards tried to foul others — but couldn't stop the scoring onslaught.

"You've got to give him credit," Wizards coach Brian Keefe said. "In the first half he shot the ball terrific, he scored the ball really well. Obviously, he came out and had a little bit in the third, too. They obviously kept him in the game, and there was a lot of fouls called — 16 free throws in the fourth quarter. I was trying to take the ball out of his hands, he still got some free throws 40 feet from the rim. I can't explain some of those calls. That's all I got to say on that."

And Adebayo only needed the first half to set a career high, too.

Adebayo's 31 points in the opening quarter broke the Heat record for points in any quarter — and tied the team record for points in a first half before the second quarter even started.

He finished the first half with 43 points, a team record for any half and two points better than his previous career high — for a full game, that is — set Jan. 23, 2021, against Brooklyn.

Adebayo's season high entering Tuesday was 32. He matched that with a free throw with 5:53 left in the second quarter, breaking the Heat first-half scoring record.

He was just getting started.

"I would say once he got to 50, then we're thinking, all right, maybe he can get to 60," Spoelstra said.

He got to 60, late in the third.

"And when he got to 60, it just kept on going," Spoelstra said. "We might as well go for 70."

He got to 70,

"And then, I didn't dare even think about taking him out at that point," Spoelstra said. "We just kept on going."

When Spoelstra finally declared Adebayo's night over, he was waiting to greet the center with a big hug. Teammates did the same, as did some of the Wizards after the final buzzer. Adebayo made his way over to Heat managing general partner Micky Arison for congratulations, before eventually getting to the locker room.

Everyone wanted his jersey, which he kept. The game ball was secured. The nets were cut down as souvenirs. A'ja Wilson, Adebayo's longtime girlfriend and the four-time WNBA MVP, could barely keep from crying.

"I know he says that I'm his inspiration," Wilson said. "But I don't think he has a clue how much he inspires me to continue to be the person that I am."

Finally, Adebayo made his way to the parking garage, exhausted. He never had an opportunity to meet Bryant, who died in 2020, and often wonders what it would be like to have him as a confidant. He had those same thoughts Tuesday, after topping Bryant's 81.

"Just a surreal moment," Adebayo said, "being in the company with somebody I idolized growing up."

