Snow closes schools across the Northwoods

A major snowstorm may wrap up by Friday afternoon, but an even bigger system is expected to move in Saturday night.

Many area school districts are closed for Friday, with a complete list at the bottom of this story.

According to the National Weather Service, hazardous travel is expected Friday morning through the early afternoon from accumulating snowfall and strong winds.

Visibility may be limited at times due to blowing and drifting snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas across northern Wisconsin.

An even bigger system is expected to move through the area starting Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, a major snow storm event is expected Saturday night through Monday with a 70 to 95% probability of snowfall amounts of at least 12 inches across the area, accompanied by strong winds.

Those with travel plans, including air travel, should monitor the weather closely and make alternative plans.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire area.

School Closings and Delays For Friday, March 13th:

Rhinelander – Closed

Lakeland Union High School - Closed

Arbor Vitae Woodruff – Closed

Minocqua J1 – Closed

Lac du Flambeau – Closed

North Lakeland – Closed

Crandon – Closed

Tomahawk – Closed

Northland Pines – Closed Virtual Learning Grades 7-12Wellness Center open

Laona – Closed

Phelps – Closed

Butternut – Closed

White Lake - Closed

Goodman-Armstrong Creek - Closed

Chequamegon School District – Closed

Phillips - Closed

Ironwood – Closed

Hurley – Closed

Wausau - Closed

Christ Lutheran School – Closed

Zion Lutheran - Closed

Florence - Closed

Nicolet Area Technical College – 2 Hour delay

