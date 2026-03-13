Snow closes schools across the Northwoods
A major snowstorm may wrap up by Friday afternoon, but an even bigger system is expected to move in Saturday night.
Many area school districts are closed for Friday, with a complete list at the bottom of this story.
According to the National Weather Service, hazardous travel is expected Friday morning through the early afternoon from accumulating snowfall and strong winds.
Visibility may be limited at times due to blowing and drifting snow. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas across northern Wisconsin.
An even bigger system is expected to move through the area starting Saturday evening.
According to the National Weather Service, a major snow storm event is expected Saturday night through Monday with a 70 to 95% probability of snowfall amounts of at least 12 inches across the area, accompanied by strong winds.
Those with travel plans, including air travel, should monitor the weather closely and make alternative plans.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire area.
School Closings and Delays For Friday, March 13th:
Rhinelander – Closed
Lakeland Union High School - Closed
Arbor Vitae Woodruff – Closed
Minocqua J1 – Closed
Lac du Flambeau – Closed
North Lakeland – Closed
Crandon – Closed
Tomahawk – Closed
Northland Pines – Closed Virtual Learning Grades 7-12Wellness Center open
Laona – Closed
Phelps – Closed
Butternut – Closed
White Lake - Closed
Goodman-Armstrong Creek - Closed
Chequamegon School District – Closed
Phillips - Closed
Ironwood – Closed
Hurley – Closed
Wausau - Closed
Christ Lutheran School – Closed
Zion Lutheran - Closed
Florence - Closed
Nicolet Area Technical College – 2 Hour delay