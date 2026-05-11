Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi transferred to a Tehran hospital, her foundation says

BEIRUT — Nobel Peace laureate and activist Narges Mohammadi has been transferred to a Tehran hospital more than a week after collapsing in prison, her foundation said Sunday.

Her transfer comes after days of pleading by her family and others who described her condition as critical. Her foundation said she has been granted a prison sentence suspension on bail. It was not clear for how long her sentence is suspended, the foundation said.

Mohammadi had been imprisoned since December in Zanjan prison. She lost consciousness twice and was transferred to a local hospital on May 1.

A statement from her foundation, shared with The Associated Press, said the suspended sentence is not enough and that Mohammadi needs "permanent, specialized care."

The statement added that "we must ensure she never returns to prison to face the 18 years remaining on her sentence. Now is the time to demand her unconditional freedom and the dismissal of all charges."

Mohammadi's Iran-based lawyer Mostafa Nili said on social media the transfer order was issued following the decision of the Legal Medicine Organization — government-appointed medical examiners — "which stated that, due to her multiple illnesses, she needs to continue treatment outside prison and under the supervision of her own medical team."

There was no immediate comment from Iranian authorities.

Mohammadi's brother Hamidreza Mohammadi, who is based in Oslo, Norway, had said medical examiners previously recommended her transfer to Tehran but the decision was blocked. He blamed Iran's intelligence agency.

"I'm relieved now. I can breathe lightly," her brother told the AP in a message.

The 53-year-old rights activist and champion of women's rights was awarded the Nobel in 2023 while in prison and has been jailed repeatedly throughout her career. Her current imprisonment began when she was arrested in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

Mohammadi's family said her health had been deteriorating in prison, in part because she was heavily beaten during her arrest. She had a heart attack in March and has a blood clot in her lung since before her imprisonment that needs blood thinners and monitoring to manage it.

Since being taken to the Zanjan hospital's cardiac care unit, Mohammadi's blood pressure had been swinging between extremely low and extremely high, and she was receiving oxygen to breathe and can't talk, according to her brother.

The Nobel committee had called on Iranian authorities to immediately transfer Mohammadi to her dedicated medical team in Tehran, saying that "without such treatment, her life remains at risk."

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