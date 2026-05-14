How to spot quality clothing, according to a fashion expert

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How do you know whether a new piece of clothing is worth buying?

To find out, Life Kit interviewed Andrea Cheong , a fashion educator with a mission to teach others how to buy better clothing, and the host of Fashion Our Future , a podcast on sustainable clothing.

In the age of fast fashion, it can be hard to find well-made garments that stand the test of time. But if you take a moment to examine clothes carefully, you can find the pieces that are both well constructed and made of quality material, Cheong says.

Here's what to consider before buying new clothing.

👗 Look for signs of wear. If the item is still on the shop floor but has snags, premature peeling and bubbling on the fabric, likely caused by friction from people trying on the garment, Cheong says it's probably not a quality purchase.

🪡 Turn the item inside out. Does it look as good on the inside as it does on the outside? If so, "it's a good indication you've got a decent quality garment," she says.

While the piece is inverted, lightly tug at the seams that join the panels of fabric together. They shouldn't be loose or show any big gaps when you pull at them.

🐑 Consider the material. It should make sense for the purpose of the garment. For example, if you're buying a sweater, choose one with a material that will keep you warm, like wool. If you're buying summer clothes, choose fabrics that will keep you cool, like linen. If you're buying swimwear or sportswear, you'll likely need a synthetic performance or technical fabric, she says.

🧺 Don't conflate durability with quality. People often think that if a garment falls apart in the wash, it's not a good piece of clothing. But that's not always true, Cheong says. "Take silk or clothing with beading and embroidery, for example. It's very delicate and might need hand-washing. That doesn't mean it's bad quality."

More Life Kit on sustainable fashion

Thrifting 101: Your guide to finding quality pieces . Shopping secondhand is a good way to be more sustainable, explore your personal style or score a deal. We have tips from some diehard thrifters so you can find those hidden gems.

Sustainable fashion doesn't have to be expensive . Fast fashion takes a toll on the environment and on workers. Here's how you can shop more sustainably and build a closet with a better impact.

Stop shopping so much — try a "no-buy challenge." The goal is to save money and be more mindful of wasteful and unsustainable shopping habits. This guide can help you start a challenge of your own.

Wondering what to wear? This visual guide will help you figure out your personal style . Here's advice from the experts on cultivating a personal style — from purging your closet to taking fashion risks in a way that feels true to you.

The story was edited by Meghan Keane. The visual editor is CJ Riculan.W e'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sign up for our newsletter.

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