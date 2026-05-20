Quick guide: Staying safe when wildfire smoke is impacting the Northwoods

The Wisconsin DNR issued nearly two dozen air quality alerts during the 2025 summer as the state dealt with wildfire smoke drifting in from Canadian fires.

While there’s no guarantee the Northwoods will be dealing with it again this summer, health officials encourage people to prepare before the smoke arrives.

How can I find the current and forecasted air quality?

It’s very difficult to forecast, with accuracy, wildfire smoke more than a day or two in advance.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will issue air quality alerts when the air quality drops to the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups or lower categories.

DNR Air Quality Meteorologist Alex Oser says they monitor for PM 2.5 pollutants.

“We utilize both the observations from those monitors and trends, what has happened over the previous days, especially in more upwind areas and then forecasts to try to understand how air quality over Wisconsin is going to be impacted in the coming days,” said Oser.

Here are some of the best ways to monitor wildfire smoke and get alerts:



What do the different AQI categories mean?

The different categories are based on health risks to people. This risk can very from person to person.

Wisconsin DNR

What is my health risk?

Some people are more susceptible to wildfire smoke than others. Children and the elderly are among the highest risk.

People with underlying health conditions like asthma and cardiovascular disease are also at higher risk.

If the air quality drops enough, it becomes unhealthy for everyone.

A study published earlier this year links chronic exposure to wildfire smoke to an average of 24,100 deaths per year in the lower 48.

How can I best protect myself?

Limiting your time outdoors and level of exertion when outside on smoky days helps reduce the amount of particles you’re breathing in.

HEPA air purifiers and N95 masks help filter out the particles.

The EPA and Wisconsin DNR have additional resources for best practices.

Wisconsin Hygiene Lab Scientist Sarah Benish says it’s important to know your personal risk.

“I think this is unfortunately one of those things that's only going to happen more and more,” said Benish. “Coming up with some thoughts on how you can reduce your exposure risk are really important in the future.”

