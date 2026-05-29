The WXPR News Team has earned three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Katie Thoresen’s story Waaswaaganing Indian Bowl celebrates 75 years of culture, dancing, and joy received a Regional Murrow Award in the Feature Reporting category. Lac du Flambeau Tribe acquires Marywood property as part of historic land transfer earned a Regional Murrow Award in the Hard News category, and Student athletes passionate about cross country skiing despite back-to-back low snow years received a Regional Murrow Award in the Sports Reporting category.

From the RTDNA website on the significance of a Regional Murrow Award:

“The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals (except in the student categories). All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.”

In addition to the Regional Murrow Awards, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association honored WXPR Public Radio with an Award for Excellence in the Small Market Radio category, including Best Feature Reporting.

