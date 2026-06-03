House passes war powers resolution directing Trump to end hostilities with Iran

Updated June 3, 2026 at 5:25 PM CDT

A bipartisan majority in the Republican-led House voted on Wednesday to end the war with Iran, the clearest rebuke yet of President Trump's handling of the conflict and the subsequent economic fallout.

The war powers resolution passed by a vote of 215 to 208, with four Republicans joining Democrats in support.

The resolution had originally been set for a vote two weeks ago, but Republican leaders sent House members home early for a May recess when it appeared the largely Democratic-backed measure had enough Republican votes for passage. However, the extended break didn't shift GOP support to kill the measure.

Ahead of the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., defended President Trump's decision to attack Iran.

"Remember … Iran declared war on us 47 years ago. They chant 'death to America.' The president is trying to keep the people safe," Johnson told reporters.

The vote is mostly symbolic. Democrats, despite multiple attempts, have been unable to pass a war powers resolution through the Republican-led Senate. Even if the measure passed in Congress, it would almost certainly be vetoed by President Trump, whose administration has questioned the constitutionality of the War Powers Act.

Still, Senate Democrats have been inching closer. Last month, they won support on a procedural measure to set up a war powers vote after a handful of Republicans broke ranks to join them. A final vote has yet to be scheduled.

House Democrats celebrated the vote, and called on the Senate to follow suit.

"Following repeated attempts to get sycophants in the Republican-controlled House to join us, House Democrats successfully passed our War Powers Resolution today to stand up for the American people and hold Donald Trump accountable. It is now time for Senate Republicans to do the right thing," read a statement from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and his top two deputies, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and California's Pete Aguilar.

The administration has furiously pushed against the effort in both the House and Senate. Wednesday's vote signals his support for the war may be slipping even among some members of his own party.

Now more than 90 days into the conflict, some Republicans have expressed frustration that the war does not appear to have a clear end in sight. Talks to end the war have yet to gain clear traction, casting doubt on a fragile ceasefire. Just hours before the vote, Iran and the U.S. traded strikes in the Persian Gulf.

The conflict began on Feb 28 with strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces on Iran. Under the 1973 War Powers Act, the president has 60 days to end hostilities if there has been no congressional authorization – though he is able to seek a 30-day extension. The same law also gives Congress the ability to end hostilities by voting on a resolution to end military action, subject to presidential veto.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., told reporters after the vote he chose to support the resolution because, "we have to follow the law," referring to the War Powers Act.

"We're past the 60 days, so you have two choices. You either follow the law or you change the law. You can't violate the law. That's not an option," Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick was joined in supporting the resolution by three other Republicans: Tom Barrett of Michigan, Ohio's Warren Davidson and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

Following the Iran vote, top Republicans were also rebuked on a measure to provide aid to Ukraine. Six Republicans joined Democrats to move the measure forward, setting it up for a vote for final passage.

The top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said he's hoping to shore up even more GOP votes to help Ukraine.

"Three years down the road they are still fighting for their own freedom," said Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y. "We can't let them down."

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