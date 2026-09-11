IN PHOTOS: 9/11 Day of Remembrance 2026

The U.S. is commemorating the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead and the nation shaken.

In 2001, attackers took command of four commercial jets and rammed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

From New York and the Pentagon to Pennsylvania and communities nationwide, Americans mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with memorial ceremonies, moments of silence, vigils and tributes.

On Friday, September 11, people gathered at the Oneida County Courthouse in Rhinelander to remember the events of 9/11, honor the heroes of that day and pray for America. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association and included representatives from law enforcement and fire departments.

1 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-30.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 2 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-96.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 3 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-81.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 4 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-11.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 5 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-9.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 6 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-155.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 7 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-180.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 8 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-201.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 9 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-185.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 10 of 21 — 2026-09-11 Ceremony-87.jpg The 9/11 Remembrance event held at the Oneida County Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The event was organized by the Rhinelander Ministerial Association. Photo by Dave Melancon 11 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary A U.S. Army warrant officer stands by a reflecting pool during a memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool) Adam Gray/AP Photo/Adam Gray / FR172090 AP Pool 12 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary New York City firefighters march near the memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis / FR172095 AP 13 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., on Friday, Sept.11, 2026, view the memorial park below from the plane's flight path marked by the separation in the building, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar / AP 14 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary Pentagon Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, and other officials, watch as the flag is unfurled at the Pentagon, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026 in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP 15 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept. 11 Remembrance A young boy looks at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance during the annual Candlelight Ceremony in Coney Island on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 World Trade Center attacks, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis / FR172095 AP 16 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary A woman mourns at the September 11 memorial plaza in Lower Manhattan ahead of a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (Dave Sanders /The New York Times via AP, Pool) Dave Sanders/Dave Sanders/Pool The New York T / Pool The New York Times 17 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary The Pentagon Group Burial Marker stands among headstones at Arlington National Cemetery shortly after sunrise, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP 18 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary The memorial is seen on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis) Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis / FR172095 AP 19 of 21 — Sept 11 Anniversary Flowers are seen at the memorial on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) Adam Gray/AP Photo/Adam Gray / FR172090 AP Pool 20 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary Visitors to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., attend an observance, Friday, Sept.11, 2026, as the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar / AP 21 of 21 — APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary On the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, customers and employees stand for the daily Pledge of Allegiance at Chick & Ruth's Delly, where the Pledge of Allegiance has been recited in the morning, seven days a week since 1989, in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) Rod Lamkey/AP Photo/Rod Lamkey / FR172078 AP

Today, Sept. 11, at 6:00 P.M. the Antigo Fire Department will host a ceremony next to the 9/11 memorial there.

On Sunday, Sept. 13., Sugar Camp Fire Department is hosting two Honor Walks to symbolize the 110 stories firefighters had to climb on 9/11. One walk starts at 9:00 a.m., the other at 2:00 p.m.