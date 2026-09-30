Fall colors in the Northwoods
We asked our readers where the best spots in the area to see fall colors were. Here are the photos that were submitted.
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"Maybe it’s near the labyrinth at the end of Limberlost road."
Warren Lynn
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"Or that one fiery Maple across from the research station on Camp Bryn Afon road."
Warren Lynn
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"It could be beside that old rusting Chevy pickup just outside the Oak Leaf Auto Salvage entrance."
Warren Lynn
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"Or, maybe you need a boat so you can visit the northern shore of Fifth Lake on the Moen Lake Chain."
Warren Lynn
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"Was just in Iron County. They're gorgeous, but starting to fall. This is Potato Falls."
Becky Roessler
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Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter
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Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter
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"My favorite spot for fall colors is Timm's Hill. This picture is from 2023."
Olivia Jopek
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Tony Schwanda