Fall colors in the Northwoods

We asked our readers where the best spots in the area to see fall colors were. Here are the photos that were submitted.

1 of 9 — 0.jpg "Maybe it’s near the labyrinth at the end of Limberlost road." Warren Lynn 2 of 9 — image17.jpeg "Or that one fiery Maple across from the research station on Camp Bryn Afon road." Warren Lynn 3 of 9 — image11.jpeg "It could be beside that old rusting Chevy pickup just outside the Oak Leaf Auto Salvage entrance." Warren Lynn 4 of 9 — 0.jpg "Or, maybe you need a boat so you can visit the northern shore of Fifth Lake on the Moen Lake Chain." Warren Lynn 5 of 9 — 828255878_2610226166093475_7356030811953250481_n (1).jpg "Was just in Iron County. They're gorgeous, but starting to fall. This is Potato Falls." Becky Roessler 6 of 9 — 825336973_122141026671193831_7149304758842297053_n (1).jpg Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter 7 of 9 — 829005954_122141026767193831_2917454116390998107_n (1).jpg Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter 8 of 9 — unnamed.jpg "My favorite spot for fall colors is Timm's Hill. This picture is from 2023." Olivia Jopek 9 of 9 — 825351023_29455795717340680_2935073001196929196_n (1).jpg Tony Schwanda