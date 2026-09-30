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Fall colors in the Northwoods

WXPR
Published September 30, 2026 at 11:41 AM CDT

We asked our readers where the best spots in the area to see fall colors were. Here are the photos that were submitted.

"Maybe it’s near the labyrinth at the end of Limberlost road."
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"Maybe it’s near the labyrinth at the end of Limberlost road."
Warren Lynn
"Or that one fiery Maple across from the research station on Camp Bryn Aron Rd."
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"Or that one fiery Maple across from the research station on Camp Bryn Afon road."
Warren Lynn
"It could be beside that old rusting Chevy pickup just outside the Oak Leaf Auto Salvage entrance."
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"It could be beside that old rusting Chevy pickup just outside the Oak Leaf Auto Salvage entrance."
Warren Lynn
"Or, maybe you need a boat so you can visit the northern shore of Fifth Lake on the Moen Lake Chain."
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"Or, maybe you need a boat so you can visit the northern shore of Fifth Lake on the Moen Lake Chain."
Warren Lynn
"Was just in Iron County. They're gorgeous, but starting to fall. This is Potato Falls."
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"Was just in Iron County. They're gorgeous, but starting to fall. This is Potato Falls."
Becky Roessler
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Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter
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Wild Rivers Trout Unlimited Chapter
"My favorite spot for fall colors is Timm's Hill. This picture is from 2023."
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"My favorite spot for fall colors is Timm's Hill. This picture is from 2023."
Olivia Jopek
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Tony Schwanda

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