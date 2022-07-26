© 2022 WXPR
Arts & Culture

Water skiing hodag mural coming to Hodag Park

WXPR | By Erin Gottsacker
Published July 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
Water ski mural
Tom's Drawing Board Facebook

For Rhinelander artist Tom Barnett, the brick wall of a concession stand in Hodag Park is a blank canvas.

It’s one he wants to paint.

“The idea is to have a boat pulling a skier, which happens to be the hodag," Barnett says. "I’m going somewhere in between artsy, but also kid-friendly and fun to look at."

Barnett will paint the mural over the next couple of weeks in support of Rhinelander’s water ski team.

The wall mural is the latest art project to go through Rhinelander’s newly created Public Arts Commission, which was created to bring more art to public spaces.

Barnett was a big proponent of getting that commission started. Now, he’s excited to see it put to use.

“Looking at art, it brightens up your day, it makes you feel good,” he says. “Any community can benefit from having art to look it.”

Barnett wants to make Rhinelander the art capital of the Northwoods. And his vision doesn’t end with a mural in Hodag Park.

He envisions wall murals throughout the city, temporary sculptures in public parks and decorated flowerpots in downtown streets.

Erin Gottsacker
Erin Gottsacker joined WXPR in December 2020. As a morning edition host and reporter, Erin reports on the issues that matter most in the Northwoods.
