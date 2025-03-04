ArtStart seeks artists to create digital murals for future Rhinelander skatepark

ArtStart is seeking artists to create digital murals for the future Rhinelander Skatepark.

ArtStart has been working with the City of Rhinelander and a group of teens and young adults in the Over It organization to bring a skatepark to Rhinelander.

It’s looking for artists living in Oneida, Langlade, Lincoln, Forest, and Vilas counties to apply. Non-residents may apply but they must include their connection to the Northwoods in the application.

ArtStart says the murals will be created digitally and will be printed. Applicants need no previous graphic design experience, just a willingness to learn. Graphic design support will be provided to help artists get their design press ready.

Timeline for the project:

Informational Meeting: March 20, 2025. 5pm. (Not required, but encouraged)

Application Closes: March 30, 2025

Required Hybrid Meeting: Week of April 28 (Date & Time TBA)

Mural Celebration Event: Saturday, June 22 (Time TBA)

Six artists or artist teams will each receive $150 to develop a concept sketch.

From there, three will get $1,500 to complete their digital mural designs.

For more information and to submit an application, visit artstartrhinelander.org.