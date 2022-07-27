A space to call their own: Over It and ArtStart present skate park feasibility study to Rhinelander City Council

Jayden Roberts is one of several Rhinelander teens and young adults who have been pushing for the city to build a new skate park.

“If you weren’t in sports or you weren’t in an afterschool activity, there’s nothing for you to do in town. There’s nowhere for you to go. We’re always getting kicked out of spots that we’re at. That’s why we’re here today,” said Roberts in front of Rhinelander City Council Monday.

Roberts and other members of Over It kicked off the feasibility study presentation to city council by explaining what it’s been like to grow up in an area where they feel there’s been no space for them.

They’re not alone in wanting to change that.

The last five months have been filled with surveys, listening sessions, and pop-up skate parks.

All of it has been part of an effort to gauge community interest in building a new skate park in Rhinelander.

A survey of 500 people found overwhelming support for a youth space that includes a skate park but is also that place for kids and teens that don’t feel like they fit in elsewhere.

“We’re really trying to create community engagement and be all inclusive. We are just trying to strengthen bonds between some of us in the community and the community itself for those that don’t feel visible or seen like I did,” said Hunter Hapka with Over It.

Over It and ArtStart worked with Witt Siasoco from City of Skate out of Minneapolis on the feasibility study.

Siasoco has been working with the community over the last several months and spoke at the city council meeting about the bigger picture of this park could bring.

“Their friends have committed suicide, I don’t know if you know this, but it’s at an alarming rate. It’s not just suicide, it’s depression. It’s mental health. That’s because they aren’t reflected in their own community. I hope that you guys can make that happen,” Siasoco said.

The feasibility study presented to city council Monday night included the amenities the community would like to see included in the skate park.

Some of them are things they deem necessary things like bathrooms, drinking fountains, and lighting.

Others are broader and help form the vision of the group when they say all-inclusive like a rock-climbing wall, splash pad, concert space, and outdoor movie space.

The study also lists out preferred locations for it.

Skate park feasibility study One of the proposed sites for the skate park.

The top of the list is a 15,000 square foot plot owned by the city along the Wisconsin River near Pomp’s Tire and Trig’s.

It’s the largest space suggested which Siasoco believes would support the number of skaters he’d expect this park to draw in.

“During the summertime there’s so many people. Obviously, tourism is a big draw here. But with youth in these areas, they would come here. We’ve talked to people in Tomahawk. We’ve talked to people in Eagle River. They would come here to come and skate,” said Siasoco.

Alderperson Carrie Mikalauski questioned if that would be enough space.

“I just feel like if we’re going to do this. We should do it right the first time and not just do it dinky and have to come back in a few years and have to upgrade it right away,” said Mikalauski.

ArtStart Programs and Operations Director Ashley McLaughlin pointed out that not everything has to be included in the one spot and encouraged the council to keep the feasibility study on hand for reference when making decisions about recreation in the area.

The feasibility study projects that the skate park will likely cost between $40 and $60 a square foot. That would put the total project cost between $400,000 to $600,000. Though that estimate only includes the equipment and design of the skate park, not the other amenities the community wants.

Siasoco encouraged City Council to hire a quality skate park builder to ensure the park is built to last.

The city has given $75,000 to Over It for the skate park.

No action was taken by City Council Monday.

You can view the feasibility study on ArtStart’s website.

