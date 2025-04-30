Rhinelander and ArtStart to renegotiate contract, discuss boiler replacement

The Rhinelander City Council is moving forward steps to renegotiate its contract with ArtStart as part of an effort by the non-profit to replace the building's failing boiler.

The details are not finalized.

As WXPR previously reported, ArtStart’s building in downtown Rhinelander is owned by the city, has certain federal restrictions due to the historical significance of the building, and all maintenance costs fall on ArtStart as per their lease agreement.

ArtStart went to Rhinelander city council earlier this month asking for help paying more than $175,000 for a new boiler.

If not, ArtStart will consider vacating the building.

Several people spoke in support of keeping ArtStart downtown during public comment.

Nate Sheppard owns the Hilgermann Center for Community on Brown Street and is an artist himself.

“We recognize that the more that there is to do downtown, the more that people will come to shop and spend their money downtown, and the longer that they will stay in town,” Sheppard told city council. “If the building that ArtStart currently occupies goes vacant, is torn down, or is inhabited by a non-arts and culture related entity, I do believe it will have a negative impact on many of our businesses, because ArtStart is a place that offers entertainment, education and community gatherings.”

At minimum, ArtStart needs the city to agree to pledge the building or the organization won’t be able to secure a loan.

ArtStart has already secured a $50,000 grant to cover the first year of the loan.

The plan presented to city council would be ArtStart and the City of Rhinelander splitting the cost for a new boiler, which would come out to about $15,000 a year for four years for the city.

Alderperson Steve Jopek, as well as some other councilmembers, spoke in support of finding a solution that keeps ArtStart in the building.

“We don't have a plan for this building afterwards. We don't know what maintenance looks like. We don't know if other businesses will want it. We don't know what the National Park Service will say. We don't know a whole lot, but what we do know is that ArtStart cares about the community,” said Jopek.

City Administrator Patrick Reagan addressed the part about the National Park Service. He told city council he spoke with someone from NPS who told him that the federal government wouldn’t take the building back.

According to Reagan, this means if ArtStart were to vacate the building and the city wanted to sell it to some other business, the city would have to pay the federal government the fair market appraisal of the building, regardless of if it sells for less.

The city council approved two motions.

One for the city to pledge the building so ArtStart can secure a loan.

The other to direct city staff to renegotiate the contract with ArtStart which may be needed to help pay for the cost of the boiler.

Both are expected to go back to city council at its next meeting on May 12.