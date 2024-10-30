Arts in the Community: ArtStart

Near the heart of downtown Rhinelander is the vibrant Arts and Cultural center known as ArtStart. ArtStart has been around for over a decade and in the years since it first opened its doors, it has become a place where community and the arts may grow together and be cultivated. Between hosting events, showcasing art, and all around building community, ArtStart has become a staple in Rhinelander and the go-to place for all things creative and cultural, but this place was originally founded all the way back in 201. Traci Stinebrink is the development and communications associate at ArtStart. She says ArtStart was founded when a group of volunteers saw the need for a center like this and decided to bring it to life.

Sydney Kuckkan / WXPR Traci Stinebrink is the ArtStart development and communications associate

“They worked with the city. They were able to–this building that ArtStart sits in on Steven Street. It was vacant at the time, and the city, you know, wanted something to happen with the building and at the same time, there was this group of volunteers who were looking for a site for this cultural center, hoping for downtown Rhinelander. They went and met with the city, put their plans together, and the city leased this building to the volunteers, and now ArtStart has taken it over.” said Stinebrink.

Those first volunteers believed art to be an important part of the Northwoods community. That belief has been carried through to the modern day by ArtStart’s current staff and volunteers that work hard to put together different events and activities with the organization purely for the love of what it represents.

“Here at ArtStart, we have a small staff of three, we have an incredible board of directors, and we have a wonderful group of volunteers that really make it happen here at ArtStart. It's really about creating a community that you want to be a part of and stepping up and that's what our volunteers here at ArtStart do.” said Stinebrink.

Sydney Kuckkan / WXPR

The arts play an important role in any community, but Stinebrink relates this importance in the Northwoods specifically to the need for creative outlets during the long winter seasons when creative opportunities are not always as available and how being able to participate in creative expression can improve people’s disposition during those times.

“The winters can get long and dark, and I think art, well, we know, in fact, that art has great benefits for our mental health and for our health in general. So I would say that, especially in the Northwoods, where we have these beautifully long winters, that do get to be a little dark, art can be a light in that darkness.” said Stinebrink.

Along with the arts providing a form of escapism to the community, there are also many other benefits to it as well such as it’s impact on the mental health and wellness of the community regardless of age.

“We know that people that participate in creative and artistic experiences, older people are less likely to develop dementia, everyone is less likely to develop depression, and we know that students that participate in arts and creative activities and expression are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to secondary education, become voters, become active members of the community. So besides the fact that art can be just wonderfully fun to participate in, it has an incredible impact on our community and the people that live here.” said Stinebrink.

It is no doubt that ArtStart has greatly contributed to this impact here in Rhinelander and the Northwoods. Whether it be through partnering with different organizations for the overall betterment of the community, or through programming events and exhibitions for all ages, ArtStart strives to influence the arts in the community and bring people together in a way that is both beneficial and fun for all.

Sydney Kuckkan / WXPR

“We partner with organizations on different events and activities. For example, we partner with Over-It!, which is our local skate group, youth group, and we partner with them as they're advocating for a new skate park in town, advocating for them and working with them. We received national coverage, and we joined a cohort of 18 cities across the country who, on July 27 participated in this day of community art, and a couple 100 people showed up out at hodag Park to come together for that event.” said Stinebrink

Just as the arts are open for anyone to enjoy, ArtStart is also open to anyone who wants to stop in and experience the love of art and community. Stinebrink encourages people to check out ArtStart and get involved with all that they have to offer through volunteering or participating in some way to continue bringing the arts to the forefront of the Northwoods for all to appreciate.

“If you're passionate about art, if you're passionate about community building, community strengthening, you definitely want to come into ArtStart and visit us. We'd be nothing without our volunteers. We appreciate them so much, and we thank them for all that they do and so I would definitely encourage everyone to get involved and come visit us at ArtStart. ArtStart’s doors are always open.”

ArtStart is a great organization for anyone who wants to experience the arts and their impact on the community firsthand. They value their volunteers and are always open to new ideas that will continue to strengthen the community through arts education and cultural engagement. ArtStart has many events and exhibitions that they are hosting this fall season so to learn more about the organization and what they have to offer, you can check them out at artstartrhinelander.org