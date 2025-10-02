Rhinelander organizations offer historical cemetery lantern tours

People can learn about local history while also getting into the spooky spirit this weekend.

Several organizations are working together to offer historical cemetery lanterns tours again this year, including the Pioneer Park Historical Complex, Rhinelander Historical Society, GFWC Rhinelander Woman’s Club, and Almond and Berry Bakery.

People can stroll through the Forest Home Cemetery this Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.

They’ll meet different people acting as historical figures of significance in Rhinelander’s history.

Kerry Bloedorn is the Pioneer Park Historical Complex Director and one of the event organizers. He says communities throughout the Northwoods are rich in history.

“Every town has a robust history that can be tracked and traced, and has had wonderful organizations and entities that have kept track of them so that we can learn from them,” said Bloedorn. “That's where I have the fun is being able to dig into all of the books and the writings and the documents and the photographs and talking with people. Certainly, Rhinelander is right up there with the rest of our Northwoods towns having just a really rich history that we can look at and learn from and enjoy.”

Dave Melancon / Dave Melancon The 2024 Historical Cemetery Lantern Tours in Rhinelander.

This is the second year of the lantern tours. Bloedorn says originally it was just meant to be a one-off thing.

“But there were so many people that insisted that we do it again, and there was all kinds of people interested in being actors and getting involved. Over the course of the next few months, we're like, we got to do it again,” said Bloedorn.

Eugene Shepard will be the only returning historical figure.

New this year, volunteers will be portraying others like Mary Lassig, the founder of Lassig Dairy, Hugo Donnerstag, an infamous counterfeiter, and Charles and Margaret Chafee, the operators of Rhinelander’s first hotel.

“It really helps to connect people to our community. I've always said that the more you learn about your community, where it's come from, the people that help build it, the more connected you are to it, and just makes you feel better,” said Bloedorn.

The tours start every 15 minutes and take about an hour.

They’re happening Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. It cost $10 at the door or prepay online.

Proceeds go to the Pioneer Park Historical Complex and the Rhinelander District Library.