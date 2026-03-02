Upcoming Lac du Flambeau event highlights the many ways “we tell stories”

Now in its third year, Dibaajimo brings together storytellers from all mediums.

Dibaajimo translates to 'we tell stories'.

“We're going to be telling stories in a variety of ways. Traditional oral storytelling, but also authors telling stories through the written word, and singer songwriters telling stories through music and artists telling stories through their artwork,” said Project Coordinator Carol Amour.

The event was designed so people can come and go as they pleased, but Amour says with last two years of this event, they’ve found that people come and end up staying.

“It just makes me chuckle, because we figured people would come and go at the beginning, and it's never happened,” said Amour.

There is a section for the audience to gather and listen to the people sharing their work. There are also tables with craft workers people can visit with.

As a writer and author herself, Amour admits she may be a little biased, but she believes opportunities like this are important for both the creators and the listeners.

“It brings together some amazing talent here in the Northwoods. Many of the storytellers and writers are from Waaswaaganing, or Lac du Flambeau, but from surrounding areas as well,” said Amour. “So just kind of reveling in the amazing talent that is up here. That's something to really enjoy, and judging from our last couple of Dibaajimo events, a lot of people come out. It's a great opportunity to meet other people and share ideas about stories and what we've learned from stories.”

People will be able to meet and talk with Northwoods authors like Wayne Valliere, Migizikwe, Arnold Jack, Ceone Fenn, Marsha Poupart, Carol Amour, Denise Sweet, Bobby Bullet, and many more.

Dibaajimo is this Friday, March 6 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Lake of the Torches Convention Center in Lac du Flambeau.

The event is free. Donations will be accepted for the documentary Beyond Tribute. It’s about the ‘A Tribute to Survival’ exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum and what will happen to the figures as the museum moves.

