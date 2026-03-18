Photopoetry exhibit highlights local talent of poet and photographers

A photography and poetry exhibit opens Wednesday, March 18 at the Minocqua Public Library.

Lakeland area photographers took inspiration from poems by a local naturalist.

Naturalist John Bates has written collections of poetry inspired by the world around us including Cold to the Bone and The Birds are Singing in the Snow.

Poems from these collections were the inspiration behind the latest exhibit from the Lakeland Area Photographic Club.

“I was very inspired by the poem Stepping Across the Border, which really explores the connection between humans and what it means to venture into the unknown,” said Christina Myers. She’s the club’s president and one of the photographers in the exhibit titled Photopoetry: When Photography and Poetry Come Together.

“We really wanted to kind of join the visual images of photography with the language of poetry, and see how we can better explore the photography medium through poetry,” said Myers.

The photos and the poems that inspired them are on display now through May 20th at the Minocqua Public Library in the Reading Room.

There’s an opening reception this Saturday, March 21where Bates will talk about his poetry and some of the photographers will talk about their work.

Featured photographers include Nancy Pierce, Lori Dallman, Steve Haugesag, Shannon Brimmer, Chuck Schaffer, Holly McCormack, Bucky Myers, Sharon Reilly, Howard Honig, Joanne Morgan, Wendy Kluz, Toni Bergeon, Jennifer Musson, Jerry Rayala, and Christina Myers.

“I think art is such a vital part of the human experience,” said Myers. “We have club members, from hobbyists to professionals, so all sorts of skill ranges and levels and all sorts of interests. It’s just a great place for camaraderie and also for exploring the medium and especially getting the public engaged with art as well.”

The exhibit and opening reception are free and open to the public.

The exhibit coincides with April’s National Poetry Month and May’s National Photography Month.

