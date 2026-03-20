Arts can have an impact even in the smallest of communities

Lynn Richie’s background is in community development.

“I don't have an arts background, but I see what arts brings to a community,” said Richie.

Richie is the chairperson of the public art program in Land O’Lakes and helped bring the LOLA and the Artistree Gallery to the town of fewer than 1,000 residents.

As she got more involved with the arts and attended conferences, Richie grew somewhat frustrated that while they provided good information, it was hard to scale things down a community the size of Land O’Lakes, even at conferences designed with rural communities in mind.

“They never really relate to little communities, because they're always talking 10- or 20,000 people communities,” said Richie.

Richie has seen how much arts can impact a community, from getting people young and old engaged to economic development.

“When Artistree Gallery and LOLA started, more letters came in about ‘Thank goodness. We are so glad you're here. You helped so much,’ said Richie. “Because of those kind of programs, the community developed and drew more art people in and more people that actually put money into our community because they believed in it.”

Richie wants to see micro communities put their heads together to see what they’re capable of.

She reached out to the Wisconsin Arts Board to create the “Arts in the Mirco Community” Event.

“It's going to be a really interesting day for people of small communities, whether they have something going on right now or dreaming about something to go on, that's what this is going to be all about,” said WAB Executive Director George Tzougros.

It’s for arts organizations and community leaders that come from communities with populations under 2,500.

Those north of Highway 8 and from the Upper Peninsula are welcome.

The event is May 12 at Lowenwood in Land O’Lakes.

“Many times, people think arts is just foo, foo. It's just, ‘That's a hobby. That's just a little hobby,’ and they don't realize the economic value of what arts brings to a community,” said Richie. “It'd be nice to have them come and see what's happening and see the people that are actually involved in it.”

The Wisconsin Arts Board will be opening registration soon. Check their website for updates.

