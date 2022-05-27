Evers issues order prohibiting baby formula price gouging
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order barring price gouging on baby formula.
The governor issued the order Thursday.
The order declares that a period of “abnormal economic disruption” exists in Wisconsin and prohibits wholesalers and retailers in the state from charging “unreasonably excessive prices,” defined in administrative code as prices more than 15% higher than prices over the last two months.
The order comes as the United States is facing a shortage of baby formula driven largely by a recall of Abbot Nutrition plant closing in February, which has led to a recall of Abbott formula.