© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Economics

Evers issues order prohibiting baby formula price gouging

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT
people-g05a6dc3c7_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order barring price gouging on baby formula.

The governor issued the order Thursday.

The order declares that a period of “abnormal economic disruption” exists in Wisconsin and prohibits wholesalers and retailers in the state from charging “unreasonably excessive prices,” defined in administrative code as prices more than 15% higher than prices over the last two months.

The order comes as the United States is facing a shortage of baby formula driven largely by a recall of Abbot Nutrition plant closing in February, which has led to a recall of Abbott formula.

Tags

Business & Economics WXPR NewsformulaGovernor Evers
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content