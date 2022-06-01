Chambers of commerce gather for summit in central Wisconsin

Six Central Wisconsin Chambers of Commerce have teamed up for the Central to Success Summit today(Wednesday) at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild.

Scott Larson with the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce says he hopes the event can start a conversation about how to best market the region to outsiders, who might not think of Wisconsin as a place to put down roots.

“Unfortunately, out of state residents best recognize the state for its cheese, its cold weather and the Green Bay Packers”, said Larson.

He says many have a false perspective that there are no viable career options in the region.

“Which highlights the needs for better public relations, efforts and branding for Wisconsin’s top industries.”

Angel Whitehead with the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber in Wisconsin Rapids says they'll also look at ways to get disabled residents or those who are just out of incarceration back into the workforce as well.

“Now more than ever we need to look at every avenue and collaborate together. That’s why we’re very excited about this partnership” said Whitehead.

Mike Witte with the Portage County Business Council says employers need to be looking at everything these days to see what can be improved, that includes workplace culture.

“Not just how people apply for jobs, but really, what makes them want to work for you. That’s really what it’s about”, said Witte.

Today's event runs until 3:30 and features keynote speakers and break-out sessions. Chambers from Portage County to Merrill and Wisconsin Rapids are all teaming up for the event.