Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, which then allows him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel.

In Tuesday's order, Evers said the disruption in supply “poses a serious risk to the economic well-being of Wisconsin, both at the individual consumer level and to our essential tourism industry.”

By making that declaration, Evers can then put into effect make a price-gouging ban that prohibits selling wholesale or retail diesel or gasoline “at unreasonably excessive prices.”

The order is in effect until Dec. 1.