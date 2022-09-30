Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin

The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area.

In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics.

"We've done the one in Atlanta in '96, we did a lot there. Also Beijing in 2008," said Jonathan Turner, Vice President of Robbins.

Even as a finalist, nothing is more important to Robbins than the next floor.

"Doesn't matter the size, we always will do our best to you know, to make it perform like the user needs," said Turner.

Another contender for the award, Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs.

While they recently brought in new owners, it's their creativity that has customers salivating for more.

"We love creating new and unique flavors so if you follow us on Facebook and you have a flavor you'd like to see, we'd love to hear from you," said Pam Gleich, Owner of Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs.

"To be honest, I wasn't sure we would make it to the top 16 because there are so many big, amazing companies in the competition," said Gleich.

Marshfield also offering up one of its own for best thing, H&S Manufacturing.

The company is best known for its equipment and helping out local Wisconsin farmers.

"There's a lot of farmers in Wisconsin, and we're here to serve them. I think this is a product that really does that for them," said Kurt Rottier, Design Engineering Manager at H&S.

"We've been able to do a great job with our engineering and product development group coming out with new products. That's helping keep our demand up as well," said Rottier.

The voting for the next round goes until Tuesday, October 3rd.