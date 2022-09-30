Grand Theater in Wausau updates security measures

Those enjoying a show at Wausau's Grand Theater will also enjoy a new streamlined security process this year.

“It’s not the old school put the keys and the phone and your coins and your belt buckle might set it off. This is state of the art AI that’s searching for weapons and prohibited items such as that”, said Grand Theater Director Sean Wright.

He says it's the same process you get at other venues in the big markets.

“The Open Gate system we’re using is in adoption by about 15 different NFL teams, Live Nation venues throughout the country as well as many performing arts centers.”

Wright says think of it like the security screening process for a major sporting event.

“Whether you’re going to a Packers game or whether you’re going to a show at any venue in Milwaukee, Madison, the twin cities etcetera… this is no different than the screening you’ll have there”

Wright adds this security setup is most often requested by entertainers who are looking to book a show at the Grand. The new season at the grand begins October 3rd with a sold-out performance by Tom Segura.

Six other shows will play the month of October including the popular musical The Book of Mormon.