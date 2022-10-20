Closure to eliminate hundreds of jobs in Wausau

More than 200 jobs will be lost next year when Eastbay closes a Wausau distribution center.

According to the Department of Workforce Development parent company Foot Locker is looking to streamline their supply chain nationwide, which means closing the long-time Wausau employer.

About 160 jobs will be lost by the end of the year, and another 50 or so will be cut when the building goes dark for good in May.

Foot Locker says they have notified the impacted employees and will work with them to find jobs elsewhere in the company, and will hold job fairs with other local employers as well.

This comes after the company quietly shuttered its popular retail store in Wausau, which offered deep discounts to residents on shoes and other athletic wear.