Roundabouts, longer turn lanes, and other changes considered for Hwy 8 improvements in Lincoln and Oneida Counties

Sections of Highway 8 in Lincoln and Oneida counties will undergo major construction in the next several years.

Part of it is due to the deteriorating pavement, but the biggest factor is safety according to DOT project manager Stacy Hagenbucher.

“Safety is always going to be our biggest consideration,” said Hagenbucher.

In Oneida County, the DOT will be improving Highway 8 between 47 and County P near Rhinelander.

Hagenbucher says there could be major changes to the intersections of Highway 8 with 17 south, County Road G, and 17 north.

She says multiple options for safety improvements are on the table right now including lengthening turn lanes, improving the signals, or replacing the lights with a roundabout.

“One of the intersections, 17 south, has some traffic crashes that have happened there in the past. We’re looking to improve the intersection there for safety issues,” said Hagenbucher.

Those projects would be broken into two segments. One is to be completed in 2024, and the other in 2026.

In Lincoln County, the DOT is focused on Highway 8 between County Road L and Klade Road, just west of U.S. 51.

Hagenbucher says this project is mostly mill and overlay work, but similar intersection improvements are also being considered.

“[County] L and [County] A both have histories of crashes at them. At these, we are looking for improvements for the intersections and have some alternatives as well that we’d like public input on,” said Hagenbucher.

The meeting for the project in Lincoln County is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 pm, in person at the city hall Council Chambers, 23 N 2nd St, Tomahawk.

To participate virtually:



Call 1-888-475-4499; Access Code: 903 385 0484; Passcode: 54487

Join online; On your computer or smart device by visiting www.zoom.com and clicking “JOIN”. Then enter the access code and passcode.

A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5 pm for both in person and virtual participants. The remainder of the meeting will follow an open house format.

The meeting for the projects in Oneida County is scheduled for Wednesday Jan. 18, 2023, from 5 to 7 pm, in the council room at the Rhinelander City Hall located at 135 S Stevens St, Rhinelander. A brief presentation is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. followed by an open house where citizens can ask questions.

“We are really looking for the public to come and tell us if they have any concerns with any of those alternatives. If they feel one would be better than the other this is the time for them to come tell us what their thoughts are,” said Hagenbucher.