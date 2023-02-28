Transport companies experiencing delays through snow and freezing rain

With all the snow last week and ice to start off this week, trucking companies are having trouble keeping up with deliveries.

Karl's Transport based out of Antigo says they've been continuing with business as usual, but they're biggest challenges are digging their trucks out of the lots.

On the road, there's things drivers can do to help out the truckers.

"It's a lot of the 'other' person I guess you could call it," said Tim Kordula, CDL School Administrator at Karl's Transport. "Thinking because they have four wheel drive or all-wheel drive they can keep going as fast as they want, and when they get in trouble, we (truckers) have to try to make evasive maneuvers on these slippery conditions."

Their main advice that they always give their driver: take it slow. Semi-tractor trailers have difficulties stopping on a dime unlike other vehicles, so it's imperative other drivers are aware of them on the road.

