2023 expected to be another booming year for tourism in Wisconsin

Tourism in Wisconsin is a $20 billion industry.

A 2021 report, shows direct visitor spending in Vilas and Oneida Counties at more than $250 million each.

Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers expects that to continue in 2023.

“Travel Wisconsin and all of our many partners across the state are ready to start welcoming visitors for the very busy travel season. This is traditionally the most busy season of the year. That’s really important because when we welcome tourists to leave their vacation money behind in our communities, it’s really good for our local communities and for our jobs and for our way of life,” said Sayers.

There are several major events this year that are expected to bring in even more tourists.

Harley Davidson is celebrating 100 years with a festival planned.

The U.S. Senior Open golf tournament is being held at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

“This is going to be the largest event hosted in Central Wisconsin,” said Sayers.

Tournament organizers say they expect roughly 75,000 fans, involve the work of 18,000 community volunteers, and bring a $20 million economic boost to the region.

As more people visit the Northwoods, some businesses are asking people to be patient.

Many are still short-staffed.