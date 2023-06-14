Part of the history of Rhinelander revealed during road construction project

Work crews in Rhinelander found evidence of the city’s history that will require some extra effort.

Rhinelander Public Works Director Randy Myrum told the city council that crews working on Anderson Street discovered a corduroy road six feet below the surface.

That’s a road constructed of logs.

It needs to come out.

“The problem this creates for us in Rhinelander is this leaves organic material underneath our road. Organic material is very susceptible to freezing and thawing. Because our typical frost level in a typical winter is about minus seven feet, this puts it well within that zone. This type of material will expand and contract with the climate. When we get our cold temperatures, it’s going to expand, and it has a very strong hydraulic pressure that pushes up” said Myrum.

That puts stress on the pavement.

Crews have been told to remove all organics.

“We get down to a nice gray sand, hard packed sand, at about minus seven feet. This is going to be a little bit extra now for the project. Right now I’m over about $30,000 plus or minus. Hopefully we don’t encounter this again.”

Elsewhere, a major milestone was hit with the reopening of the intersection of Oneida Avenue and Lincoln Street.

There’s been a slight delay on remaining work on Oneida Avenue while waiting for Wisconsin Public Service to move gas lines.

Myrum said work on Timber Drive is moving right along.