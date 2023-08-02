© 2023 WXPR
Business & Economics

More study wanted on plans for new concert venue in Wausau

WAOW Television Sabrina Lee
Published August 2, 2023

Plans for a new proposed riverside concert venue might be at a standstill.

The venue, set to be called The River, would be located around Athletic Park, with a projected capacity of holding up to 3,500 people.

Numbers like these have the potential to bring in revenue capable of competing with top venues in the country.

With projections as high as they are, city officials want a feasibility study conducted firs.t

"And we've already heard from people who are in the industry how sourcing and booking talent is getting to be an ongoing struggle in this size of a market so we want projected independent numbers," said Alderperson Lisa Rasmussen.

The city decided that they, and their taxpayers, should not have to pay for the study. Instead the company, VY Properies LLC, should front it.

WAOW Television Sabrina Lee
