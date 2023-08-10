Minocqua Brewery Company outdoor beer garden permit deadline pushed back

The Minocqua Brewery Company will get more time to work on an application for an outdoor beer garden and food truck.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Minocqua Brewery Company’s lawyer asked the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee for more time to create a proposal everyone could agree on.

This permit, called a conditional use permit or CUP, has been at the center of a months-long saga.

The brewery’s owner Kirk Bangstad and his lawyers now have an additional 180 days to work on their application.

The brewery wants to add a beer garden and food truck to the property. The lawyer says Bangstad is now willing to compromise on parking spaces to make it happen, something that’s been a sticking point in the past.

In the meantime, the Minocqua Brewery Company (MBC) remains in business as they appeal the August 2nd decision to revoke their administrative review permit (ARP).

The committee voted to revoke it after the county said the brewery had various repeated violations- including drinking outdoors.