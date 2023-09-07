Amazon building a distribution facility in central Wisconsin community of Weston

Amazon is breaking ground on a new distribution center in the Village of Weston in central Wisconsin.

Weston Planning and Development Director Jennifer Higgins says this won't be like the larger buildings that you see near Milwaukee and Madison, but it's still a big deal for the area.

“I look at it as a good thing for the community and for the area in general,” said Higgins.

Higgins describes the facility as a "last mile" distribution center, meaning packages will come in on trucks, and leave in vans to their final destination.

“So they’re looking at ways to kind of fill their networks, and we’re right on the interchange there with easy access. You can get on 29, go up 45.”

Higgins says the building will bring $15-million in taxable value to the village and create both full and part time jobs.

“Actually could open up some job opportunities for people who maybe are restricted to where they can’t work eight hour days, things like that, because they’re looking for people to work four hour shifts.”

Ground has already been broken for the facility and Higgins expects that it will be online by this time next year- just in time for the holiday rush.