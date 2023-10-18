Kwik Trip Updates Customers on Systems Outage

LA CROSSE, WI (WSAU) — Kwik Trip says they are slowly restoring their internal systems after many of them went offline last week.

In a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, officials said many of those internal systems have been restored though the Kwik Rewards program remains offline for now.

The statement also addressed concerns that the incident may have been triggered by a ransomware attack.

“As of now we do not have any evidence that anyone’s personal or confidential information has been acquired by an unauthorized party,” read the statement. “We are thoroughly investigating this incident with third-party security experts.”

Officials add that they will continue to provide updates in due course.

Those who frequently use the Kwik Rewards program should keep swiping their cards, as officials say they will be able to track those visits and credit them to the account once the program is fully restored.

Those who missed credit payments will have any late fees reversed.

The outage has been going on for more than a week.

At one point Kwik Trip’s phone systems at the La Crosse headquarters were completely shut down.

The height of the outage also impacted price changes and inventory infrastructure between the stores and corporate headquarters.

Cyber security experts have said that the incident contains some of the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, though Kwik Trip has yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

Representatives from the chain maintain that they are working to restore all systems, and they anticipate restoration in the coming days.

