DOA Sec. encourages people that may need it to apply early for energy assistance

This week’s snowfall is a good reminder for many people to get things done before winter really sets in.

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program is encouraging people who even think they’ll need help paying heating bills this winter to apply now.

As WXPR reported earlier this week, natural gas bills are expected to be lower this winter, but things like groceries and rent are still higher which can make budgets tight.

Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld says if you think you may need assistance at some point this winter it’s best to apply now.

“You can't plan [for everything] and unexpected things happen. We know that too. But to the extent, if you think you're going to be struggling, it's definitely worth a phone call or checking out the program so you're prepared,” said Blumenfeld.

Another reason to apply early is because of less funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

Sec. Blumenfeld says Congress appropriated $4 billion nationally for the program this year, about $2 billion less than the previous year.

“Unless we see additional funding, our heating benefits in Wisconsin will be lower than they were last year. But we're still anticipating to provide assistance to up to 200,000 households statewide. Our goal is to keep folks' houses safe and warm during the winter and have the energy services that they need,” she said.

There are different programs available that can help pay heating bills or other utilities and emergency rental assistance.

You can learn more about those programs here.

Energy assistance is available through May 15.

The Wisconsin Heating Moratorium is in effect now through April 15.