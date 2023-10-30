Utility expects lower heating bills this winter

One utility is predicting lower heating bills this winter.

Wisconsin Public Service says an analysis done by the company shows the typical residential customer will pay about $20 less per month this winter compared to last year.

That assumes typical winter weather.

The company says natural gas prices have declined worldwide.

WPS also has been buying and storing natural gas when prices are lower.

Any customer concerned about their bill is urged to contact WPS to talk about options like budget billing, payment options and energy assistance.

The utility noted the state of Wisconsin is expected to have nearly $150 million in low-income heating assistance this winter.

You may be able to reduce energy use by scheduling an annual furnace tune-up, sealing gaps around windows and doors, and turning down thermostats when you’re away or asleep.