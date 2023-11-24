Local store owners highlight Small Business Saturday

Today is Black Friday and many shoppers are gearing up for the holidays.

However, small business owners remind us not to forget about their businesses over the big box stores.

In Wisconsin, there’s long been attention on revitalizing main streets, once the center of commerce.

Tricia Novak is the owner of Tricia’s Treasures and Bistro in Crandon and Rhinelander.

She’s been running this business with her family since 1998.

She says Small Business Saturday is a chance to show your support.

“Small businesses aren't as apparent anymore as it used to be. But you know, it's really important this time and every day, all year long, to just remember the small businesses who offer these products to you,” she said.

She says bottom line- if customers don’t shop small, those options will disappear.

“If you continually want to see your downtowns thrive, the small businesses to be there, you know, all these fun events that we throw and we offer, if you don't shop with us throughout the year, we're not going to continually be here,” she said.

Tricia says she’s increasingly concerned about the impact of online shopping on local commerce.

“A lot of people are going on to online businesses. And that's just it's starting to affect the retail box stores, the retail mom and pops, because you see so many businesses that are closing. I'm going to point the finger at the online [shopping], more so than anything,” she said.

Mick is the owner of Mojos, an entertainment store in Antigo, as well as Appleton, Shawano, Oshkosh, and Green Bay.

He says small businesses like Mojos can provide products and services that big box stores can’t compete with.

“I find it's very important to support local businesses and small businesses, as they can really specialize and supply certain items and services that the big box stores can't, you're not going to go into a larger store or retail store and find something like an old original Nintendo Super Nintendo game. Or some of these movies that they don't even have rights to re-release them,” he explained.

In 2022, shoppers spent an estimated $17.9 billion at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday.

This year, officials hope that even more is invested in local economies.