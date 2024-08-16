Weinbrenner Shoe Company announces major expansion in Marshfield

Weinbrenner Shoe Company has been around for more than 130 years now.

Employing hundreds across Central Wisconsin, they're looking forward to a $14,500,000 expansion on the way.

The 70,000 sq. ft. expansion will allow the company to add 35 new jobs.

The new facility will not only give workers a workplace to be proud of but a safer one too.

Officials say the building they currently reside in is brick and holds heat during summer, forcing them to close shop at times for worker safety.

The building will also have a special surprise for customers to get an up close look into the detailed work the company is doing.

Rob Barnett, Senior Vice President of Operations at Weinbrenner Shoe Company, said, "So we have a retail store in Merrill Wisconsin now, but the Marshfield retail store will have something that's completely different. They'll have viewing windows so people can see our great skilled workers, manufacturing, and hand-making this product. Which is going to be really neat, because once you see that, you have so much respect for the product and brand."

Ellis Construction Co. is the company overseeing the development.

Leaders with the company say the building was designed thoroughly going over every single detail.

Andrew Halverson, Executive Vice President / Co-Owner of Ellis Construction, said, "They wanted designed aesthetics that were respectful of the history of Weinbrenner, but yet foreshadowing towards a modern future for an All-American brand that represents toughness, and quality. For Ellis to be involved in this, it's a phenomenal honor for us."

The company looked at other areas of the state and country, but ultimately decided Central Wisconsin is their home, and city leaders in Marshfield couldn't be happier about the news.

Lois TeStrake, Marshfield Mayor said, "This could not be any better than what's going on.”

Steve Berg, City Administrator, continued, “That's what our feelings are. We're so grateful that they spent a lot of time with us. They've been great to work with. They really want to be here, they've been a dedicated workforce, and they like the community. We're just really thrilled that they chose to stay and grow right here in Marshfield, Wisconsin."

Shovels hit dirt next month, and the addition is expected to be completed in late 2025.

When it is concluded production will be split between the Merrill and Marshfield locations.