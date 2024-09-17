Last call for Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau

Community members and supports turned family members, coming together with the family that started it all, for one last drinking song.

"But I'm grateful for all the support that we've had this whole weekend," said owner Mike Zamzow.

They announced their permanent closure in a Facebook post earlier in the month.

They're not closing willingly, but the gas needed for the brewing process has run out, and they said they're at a point where they can't continue anymore.

Bull Falls Brewery first opened in 2007, and since then, they've become a fan favorite.

"When we opened the doors in 2007, we were wondering if anyone might come, and to our amazement a lot of people came," said Don Zamzow, co-owner.

With central Wisconsinites and travelers heading to the taproom for innovative brews, Zamzow said while the ending is bittersweet, it's been a joy to see their customers enjoy their creations over the years.

"Seeing them come around and get together over something I made is pretty exciting. And I've had so many people come in here and say Mike, we haven't tasted a bad beer here," said Mike Zamzow.

He said after nearly two decades, he can be confident in his brews.

"And that is one thing that I'm really proud of. Because if you don't make good beer, you will take the next two steps down the beer aisle and buy the other guy's beer," said Mike.

But their contributions to community don't stop at hoppy concoctions. The brewery has also been a major supporter and partner of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight with their 5k fundraiser run/walk.

"We started out with three runners the first year, and the next year we had 350 runners, and eventually it peaked out at 2,200 runners," said Don Zamzow.

Over the years, they've raised enough money to send three full planes for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

"Just from Bull Falls Brewery we represent 10% of all of their contributions so we feel good about that," said Don.

As they lock the doors for the final time, they said they're nothing but grateful for the years they had, and the place that they've forever cemented into Wausau's history.