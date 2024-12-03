People want to buy American-made holiday gifts, new survey finds

With an expected record-breaking Holiday shopping period upon us, a new survey by the Alliance for American Manufacturing found almost eight in 10 Americans prefer shopping for products made in the U.S. for holiday gifts.

Online retailers like Amazon, Shein and Temu lend the appeal of convenience for both shoppers and sellers, and independent sellers in Wisconsin have definitely capitalized on it, selling more than 35 million items on Amazon last year.

Scott Paul, president of the alliance, said online retailers do not have to provide a country-of origin label, which poses a challenge.

"Unfortunately, that is crowding out the ability of Americans to find some locally made options," Paul pointed out. "Particularly around the holidays, when it is, in fact, even more meaningful."

Wisconsin's economy hinges on local commerce, with small businesses making up 99% of all businesses statewide, and employing 1.3 million people, according to federal data.

The survey found one in three Americans has been "intentional" about buying American-made products in the past year. To help boost the number, the Alliance has released its 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, which includes more than 100 manufacturers and makers from every state.

An overwhelming majority of those surveyed said they would buy more Made in America products if they were more widely sold by the large retailers they frequent. At a time when the country seems to be more divided than ever, Paul noted the collective intention across party lines could serve as a way to bring people together this holiday season.

"It could be about patriotism and supporting local jobs, but whatever the reason, it's actually something that I think unites a lot of people in our country," Paul asserted. "That's really important, especially as we get closer to the holidays."

The National Retail Federation estimates more than 183 million people will shop in-store and online through Cyber Monday.