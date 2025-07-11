An apprenticeship-readiness program visits the Northwoods as it works to expand services statewide

Wisconsin has seen a steady rise in the number of apprenticeship programs, with more than 17,000 enrolled apprentices in 2024, a new state record.

Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership (WRTP) Big Step President and CEO Lindsay Blumer says it’s part of shift away from a four-year degree they’ve been seeing post-covid.

“While a four-year degree is a fantastic choice, it might not be the right choice for every single person,” said Blumer. “Apprenticeships also include all the related instruction, which sometimes can be the equivalent of an associate degree or bachelor’s degree, while you're earning and so we see a lot of interest now in people who are interested in that model once again.”

WRTP Big Step has people come to them that want to go into an apprenticeship, but maybe don’t know how or which trade would be best for them.

The organization offers career guidance and helps get those folks ready for an apprenticeship.

They’ve had success with the program in southern Wisconsin, so much so, that Ascendium Education Corporation granted the group $10 million to expand it statewide.

Blumer has been meeting statewide with local workforce boards, technical colleges, employers, and business groups, including with those in the Rhinelander area this week to see how they could work together.

“We see ourselves as kind of activating on all of the strengths and assets that are already in communities, and just providing what we can do best if that is needed and wanted, so that we can really get folks into these family supporting wage careers and into what they want to do,” said Blumer.

Blumer says they’re about seven months into what will be a five-year project.

She encourages any business or business-groups interested to reach out to WRTP Big Step.

“We're really trying to showcase how everybody is welcome into registered apprenticeship, and that it's a place where, no matter who you are or what you look like, you can enter into these types of careers, and they're good, solid careers,” said Blumer. “We'd like to carry on that legacy by expanding statewide and looking for partners in that, both employer partners, community partners, to ensure that we can meet the work requirements of the future right here in Wisconsin.”

