Strong Rhinelander tourism industry working to expand to the shoulder seasons

Tourism in the Northwoods has been on a sharp increase the last several years.

It was partially driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and people wanting to “escape” to the Northwoods.

“Tourism remains a major economic driver for Rhinelander and generates significant spending in our businesses,” Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce CEO Lauren Sacket told Rhinelander City Council at its most recent meeting.

Sackett says it can be hard to see the work chambers do as they’re working outside the region to bring people here. Recently, they’ve been putting a lot of marketing effort into the Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Madison markets which has been paying off.

“Right now, I want to note tourism is steady. Obviously, during COVID we saw significant growth of people escaping to the Northwoods. We do anticipate that surge will plateau,” said Sackett. “From what we've been hearing from businesses and what we're seeing in our data, we might be starting that plateau of travelers, so continuing to market and have those assets in place is going to be very important for us.”

Other challenges the industry is facing include seasonal staffing shortages, limited lodging during peak times, and the unpredictability of weather.

Sackett noted while most chamber events have seen increases, the art fair and car show in June was down this year due to the rainy weather.

To help further Rhinelander’s tourism growth, Sackett says they’ve been focusing on boosting shoulder season travel and attracting new events.

The chamber received a JEM grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to help with a fall marketing campaign.

“Strategic marketing and event investment pays off. It helps us reach new audiences. It helps people stay in a community longer and spend their dollars here. It's important to encourage repeat visitation,” said Sackett.

Discover Wisconsin was recently in Rhinelander filming for an episode expected to air in early 2026.

Sackett says it’s the first episode focused on Rhinelander in nearly 20 years.