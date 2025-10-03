Kwik Trip chain to stop using pennies

The Kwik Trip chain will stop dealing with pennies.

The chain announced in a news release they’re making the change after the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to stop penny production.

Once Kwik Trip stores run out of pennies, cash purchases will be rounded down to the nearest nickel in the guest’s favor.

“At Kwik Trip, we’re committed to making everyday transactions simple and fair,” said Scott Zietlow, CEO and President of Kwik Trip.

“This change reflects our ongoing focus on guest experience. We apologize for any confusion this may create for our guests.”

While the penny remains legal tender, Kwik Trip’s updated register systems will automatically apply rounding rules to all cash transactions, rounding down in the guest’s favor.

Digital and card-based transactions will remain unaffected and continue to be processed at the exact purchase amount.