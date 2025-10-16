Security risks worry consumer advocates as Windows 10 support ends

Consumer advocates in Wisconsin and nationwide are calling on Microsoft to extend free support for its Windows 10 software.

The company has stopped automatic security updates, which affects an estimated 400 million computers worldwide.

Nathan Proctor, Right to Repair Campaign senior director for the Public Interest Research Group, said users will need to purchase new devices or risk exposing themselves to potential cyberattacks.

"Many of the computers that are running it actually don’t have the option to upgrade to Windows 11 and they’re just kind of stuck," Proctor explained.

Proctor pointed out users who want security updates will have to pay or enroll in other Microsoft services, and the costs for small businesses could quickly add up. Microsoft has extended support for its European customers but not in the U.S., and has suggested users consider purchasing a new PC.

Microsoft originally claimed Windows 10 would remain current for the supported lifetime of a device at no cost. Consumer and environmental advocates welcomed the news it would still operate on older machines and help reduce the growing amount of electronic waste.

Proctor noted an extension of customer support would help prevent a massive surge in junked computers ending up in landfills but he worries not everyone will make the transition.

"You have people needing to replace these computers," Proctor observed. "Then, the people who can’t afford to or just ignore those warning messages all of a sudden will become way more likely to fall victim to some kind of cyber crime."

Proctor added many rural residents and seniors may lack the resources to upgrade their software or purchase new computers, further adding to the so-called digital divide.