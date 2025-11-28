People encouraged to shop small this Saturday and support local businesses

While the busy summer tourism season is when a lot of money is spent in the Northwoods, the holidays aren’t far behind.

Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center CEO Lauren Sackett says shopping small businesses goes beyond just helping that local business owner.

“Small businesses are more deeply engaged in your community, and it's just important to think of your friends and neighbors during the holiday season,” said Sackett.

November 29th is Small Business Saturday where people are encouraged to visit locally owned and operated stores.

A 2018 study by American Express found that 68 of every 100 dollars spent at a local small business stays in the community.

That’s both from the owners and workers that live in the communities, as well as the local sales tax generated from those purchases.

“That is money that's used in public school systems, parks, roads, sidewalks, funding public service workers like our police and fire, so it's very important when you spend locally, because that money stays local,” said Sackett.

Once we get through these big shopping days, Sackett encourages folks to think about giving back.

“Don't forget about the nonprofit entities on Giving Tuesday, it’s your opportunity to give back to your local nonprofit organizations,” said Sackett. “That's a dedicated day of giving, which is always the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.”

There are more than 450,000 small businesses in Wisconsin and account for almost half the employment in the state.